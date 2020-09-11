The student who helped rescue abducted girl

Zinia in the lap of Arafat Chowdhury. -BBC



Arafat Chowdhury, a student of Dhaka University, played a significant role in finding out Zinia, a minor girl who disappeared from Teachers and Students Center (TSC) area of Dhaka University. Most of the people still don't know about Arafat Chowdhury.





Zinia disappeared from TSC area on 1st September. Different organizations of Dhaka University got worried about the matter and started looking for Zinia, reports BBC.







It was informed to Shahbagh Police Station but there was no progress. Arafat Chowdhury is a student of Law Department of Dhaka University. He talked to some people around TSC about Zinia's disappearance. Arafat Chowdhury tried to know whether anyone had seen the girl.





Arafat Chowdhury also identified all the close circuit cameras around TSC and adjacent places. Arafat Chowdhury spontaneously went to Shahbagh Police Station and conveyed the information he gathered about Zinia. Police further investigated the incident keeping in view the information received from Arafat Chowdhury. The Detective Branch of Police (DB) rescued Zinia four days later from Narayanganj.



Assistant Police Commissioner SM Shameem told BBC that Arafat Chowdhury's information was helpful in finding Zinia. Police officers have stated that the work of law and order forces becomes easier when general people come up with information about relevant matters.Police have termed Zinia's disappearance as an act of abduction. A woman named Lopa Talukder has been arrested in this connection.









