'EC trying to further weaken election system'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is trying to weaken further the country's 'already devastated' electoral process in the name of amending the electoral laws.





Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he also turned down the Election Commission's move to enact two electoral laws and amend the Representation of the People Order (RPO) as their party thinks these 'unusual and untimely' initiative has been taken to implement the evil design of a particular quarter, reports UNB. "





Over three years have elapsed since the KM Nurul Huda-led Election Commission assumed office. During this period, the commission has not been able to hold even a single fair election. Under such a situation, they're making evil efforts to weaken the already shattered electoral process in the name of amending the electoral laws. It's not justified in any way," Fakhrul said.





He strongly protested the EC's initiative to enact the 'Political Party Registration Act, Local Government Election Act-2020 and amend the RPO. "This move is unusual, unexpected, and unacceptable which has been turned down by political parties, including BNP."





The BNP leader said the corona pandemic has disrupted normal life across the globe, including in Bangladesh. "Normalcy has not yet returned to public life in the country. Rather, the situation is becoming more worrying. Under such a situation, any new decision on issues of national importance is completely unexpected and untimely."





Opposing the EC's step to amend the RPO, he said, the Commission has made various proposals, including curbing its authority to announce the election schedule, and cancel the candidature of any candidate for the violation of laws and rules and abolishing the presiding officers' power to suspend voting.









Leave Your Comments