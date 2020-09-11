2 more die; death toll rises to 31



The number of body counts rose to 31 in the Narayanganj mosque blast as two more person succumbed to his injury on Thursday at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.The ill-fated were identified as Nazrul Islam, 50 and Sheikh Farid, 21. Of them, Nazrul died around 4:00pm while Farid passed away around 4:45pm.







Dr Partha Shankar, residential surgeon of the burn institute confirmed it. At least seven injured are in critical condition at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, sources said. More than 50 people suffered severe burn injuries in the blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Mosque in Narayanganj on Friday.







The deceased were identified as - Journalist Nadim, 45, Imam of the Mosque Abdul Malek, 60, Ibrahim, 42, Delowar Hossain, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 35, Sabbir 21, Juel,7, Zubair, 18 , Zunayed ,17, Humayun Kabir ,70, Junayed ,17,Rifat, 18, Kuddus Bepari ,70, Jamal, 40, Rashed, 30, Mainuddin,12, Jaynal, 40, Nayan, 27, Kanchan, 50, Rasel, 34, Bahauddin, 55, Mizan, 34, Shamim Hasan, 45, Julhas, 35, Mohammad Ali, 55 Abul Bashar 51, Monir Forazi, 30, Imran Hossain, 30 and Abdul Hannan, 50.





