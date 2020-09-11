Parliament session prorogued



The 9th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on Thursday after only five sittings as the session was held by maintaining proper health guidelines amid ongoing corona pandemic.





Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the President around 01:18pm.Jatiya Sangsad leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her concluding speech at the closing session of the nineth parliament. Deputy leader of the opposition GM Quader also gave the concluding speech.





Six bills were passed in this session, three bills were placed and examination timeframe of another four bills has been extended. But customs bill 2019 was removed.Along with the legal procedure, a total of 38 important notices under section 71 of the rules of procedure were received.





A total of 27 questions were available for the Prime Minister's question and answer session-where only seven questions were answered by the PM during the session that begun on September 6.During the question answer session, only 182 questions were answered by the ministers under different ministries with some 662 questions were received for the session.





Before reading out the prorogation order, the Speaker thanked all the MPs of treasury and opposition benches for reaching a consensus in the House in upholding parliamentary democratic practices.





Speaker Shirin Sharmin thanked all the MPs, officials, journalists, law enforcers and fire service and civil defense personnel for their services for smoothly holding the parliament session.As per the plan to maintain social distancing rule, fewer MPs attended the session compared to any normal time.







