BNP boycotted due to its link with communal forces: Quader



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the people of the country boycotted BNP for its connection with communal forces and negative politics.





He said this on Thursday at a review meeting on the progress of first and second projects under the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation- SASEC. He joined it through video conference from his official residence. Obidul Quader, who is also Awami League General Secretary, said "There is no record of winning polls after failing in movements in the country.





The people boycotted BNP for its negative politics and strong link with communal forces." Responding to an allegation made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said BNP is trying to hide their failure by shifting liability to the government, election system, Election Commission and the parliament.





Obaidul Quader said, strong opposition party is very important for healthy parliamentary democracy and flourishing of democratic politics. He said BNP lawmakers are getting scope to talk in parliament regularly but the ruling party lawmakers do not get such opportunity every day.





The AL general secretary said the people did not cast their votes in favour of BNP in the national polls so that the number of its lawmakers is lesser, neither the government nor parliament is guilty of that.











