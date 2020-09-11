US nullifies 1,000 Chinese students' visa

Representational picture. -Getty



The United States has revoked the visa of 1,000 (one thousand) Chinese students. The visa action was being taken under a proclamation President Donald Trump announced on May 29 as part of the U.S. response to China's austerity on democracy in Hong Kong.





China and the United States have been involved in disputes over trade and Covid 19. American President Donald Trump has frequently said that China is responsible for the outbreak of coronavirus all over the world.





Donald Trump also blamed Chinese nationals for stealing information from America. Two Chinese consulates in the United States have been shut down. Some Chinese officials were also arrested in the United States on charges of espionage, reports DW.





China also reciprocated by closing down American consulate in China. The officials of the US Embassy were forced to leave China. China has declared to take tougher measures against the United States.







US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States would monitor what the Chinese students are doing in American universities. The US authorities had taken up a stringent attitude towards visa for Chinese students earlier on. America revealed on Wednesday that the visas of one thousand Chinese students have been nullified.





The American presidential election is going to be held in November. Donald Trump is trying his best to utilize the sentiment of US citizens by speaking against China vociferously, according to Donald Trump's political opponents.





Leave Your Comments