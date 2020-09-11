Bangladesh-Hungary agree on nuke energy coop

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Bangladesh counterpart A K Abdul Momen sign two instruments at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Thursday. -Agency



Bangladesh and Hungary have agreed to kick off bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. In addition, Hungary will open consulate office in Dhaka by next January to boost ties between the two nations.





The developments were disclosed at a joint press briefing organized by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen with his visiting Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto after holding a bilateral meeting at State Guest House Padma in Dhaka. The two foreign ministers also signed two instruments on the nuclear energy cooperation and training for diplomats on behalf of their respective countries.





"We agreed on a wide-ranging cooperation on educating and training nuclear engineers and nuclear experts (of Bangladesh)," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the media.Hungary first installed the nuclear power plant in 1980 while it is currently installing the second nuclear power plant by Russian Rosatom.



Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said, "Our nuclear power plant is built by the same company that had also built nuclear power plant in Hungary. They have 40 years of expertise on it. So, we would be sending around 30 students every year to Hungary for nuclear studies.''





Peter Szijjarto said, "We have the similar type of reactor, similar kind of structure. So this is the chance to cooperate in the field of training for nuclear engineers."



He went on to add that his government has decided to open a consulate office in Dhaka by January next as there is no Hungarian permanent mission in Bangladesh.





The consulate office would be an extension of Hungarian New Delhi mission with permanent representatives as many Bangladeshi students are likely to study in Hungary and more and more Hungarian companies have been appearing in Bangladesh market, the minister added.





Regarding the Rohingya issue, Szijjarto said his country supports ensuring better circumstances so that every person in the world can have a secure life in his or her home."We have to promote repatriation and we have to promote return of the displaced citizens," he said.





The Hungarian minister said the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Hungary in 2016 had created huge encouragement in Budapest to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.





Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh just after few days of the country's independence in 1971 while the diplomatic ties between the new born nation and the east European country were established on January 29, 1972.









