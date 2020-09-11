None spared for being involved in crimes: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her valedictory speech in the 9th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is not letting off anyone involved in crimes in an effort to stop the legacy of extra-judicial killings initiated by military dictator Ziaur Rahman which was institutionalized later.





She said this in her valedictory speech in the 9th session of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday. Deputy Opposition Leader GM Quader drew the Prime Minister's attention to the issue of extrajudicial killings.





The Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina said, "You are talking about extra-judicial killings. But who had initiated it? It kicked off during the regime of Ziaur Rahman as bodies of many of our leaders and activists were not found at that time. And afterwards, it got institutional shape. We tried to stop its legacy.'' "We are not letting off anyone involved in extrajudicial killings and we never do that," she added.





The head of state called upon all to be constructive in criticizing the law enforcers as they have been working to control drugs, terrorism and militancy and ensure security for all by risking their lives. Otherwise they will lose their enthusiasm in discharging their duties. Sheikh Hasina went on to add that her government is not sparing anyone if any incident takes place and taking right measures against the wrongdoers.





A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced three policemen to life imprisonment in a case filed over the custodial death of Ishtiaq Hossain Jonny, a youth in the capital's Mirpur area, in 2014. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the parliament that the government is ready to procure Covid-19 vaccine from the country where it will be developed first.





"Different countries are trying to develop vaccines (of Covid-9). We've heard about it from many countries. But we've approached all the countries (to avail of their vaccines) and allocated money to this end. We'll collect the vaccine from the place where it'll be available first. And we'll use it to immunize people against coronavirus," she said.



Leave Your Comments