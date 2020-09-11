Everyone expect competitive BFF election battle



In the battle of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) election the sports lovers were initially assumed that the upcoming election was going to be a one-sided after renowned businessman and sports organiser Tarafdar Ruhul Amin withdrew him from the battle of president post of BFF election, BSS report.If the important post of president would have been uncontested in the election, there would have been no attraction in the October 3polls.





But, now the scenario is different after all the forty nine candidates have submitted their nomination papers which means that the election is spreading heat and will be held in all twenty one posts if no one candidate withdraws their nomination paper.





There is a hint of an exciting battle for the post of president. If the candidacy is not withdrawn from the election race, it will be the first time the three candidates will face each other in the battle of president post.





The legendary footballer Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who has been serving as BFF president for the last twelve years, will probably face challenge this time after former footballer and former national team coach Shafiqul Islam Manik and very familiar face and incumbent BFF vice president Badal Roy threw challenge by submitting nomination paper to contest against him.





It was a sudden surprise in the BFF election because no one imaged the name of Manik for the post of president in the election. Even his name was not heard in the election until he bought the nomination paper on the last day of distribution.





However, Badal earlier announced that he would not leave Salahuddin uncontested and will stand against the BFF boss if no candidate is found against him.Badal Roy has declared his battle in the field till the end of election. But if Manik withdraws his candidacy from the election, many think it will be a competitive battle between Salahuddin and Badal.





Many sports lovers think that being the guardian of football in the last one decade; Salahuddin has taken the country's football a long way. He is the only worthy person for the president post and to continue the trend of development of football he should be reelected in the election. Badal Roy, the present vice president of BFF, it's no doubt that he is a capable and meritorious organiser as well.



On the other hand, seating senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, who was elected uncontested in the last BFF election, this time he also will face challenge as celebrated footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam stood on Murshedy's way though Aslam had never been contested as big candidate in BFF election. But despite the adversity he repeatedly won the membership against the big names.





There are also hints in the competitive battle for the posts of senior vice president. Although there are four posts of vice president, eight candidates have submitted their nomination paper. New face and Bashundhara King's president Imrul Hasan already proved himself as a successful organiser and everyone wants a successful organiser like Imrul to come forward for the development of football.





Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Tabith Awal, Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan, Amirul Islam Babu and Mohiuddin Ahmed all are strong candidates and it's expected a competitive battle in the posts of vice president. It's difficult to guess right now who will win the victory in the end.





Incumbent vice presidents Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP of Dhaka Abahani got a space in the Salahuddin's panel while BFF member Amirul Islam Babu promoted to compete in the vice president post this time.Seating vice president Tabith Awal will compete as an independent candidate like in the previous election.





Thirty six candidates will contest for fifteen executive member posts. Experienced organisers like Harunur Rashid and Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir will contest in the member post along with popular footballers. So everyone is expecting a competitive battle on October 3 polls.





