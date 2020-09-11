Agrani Bank holds 13th AGM

Agrani Bank Limited Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht along with board directors and high officials of the bank speaking during the 13th annual general meeting of the bank on Thursday in a virtual way. -AA

The 13th annual general meeting (AGM) of Agrani Bank Limited was held on Thursday virtually.





The bank’s Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht presided over the meeting. ABM Ruhul Azad, Additional Secretary, Financial Institution Division of Ministry of Finance, was present as the representative of the Government of Bangladesh.





Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam along with board director, observer of Bangladesh Bank and other invited guests were also present at the meeting. Dr Zaid Bakht welcomed the honorable guests present in the AGM. The Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2019 and appointment of A Qasem & Co and Masih Muhith Haque & Co, Chartered Accountants firms as auditors of the bank for 2020 were approved in the meeting.





Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam discussed the performance of 2019 of the bank. Total assets of the Bank as at 31 December 2019 stood at BDT 85,393 core compared to BDT 78,915 crore in 2018 registering a growth by BDT 6,478 or 8.21%. Out of this total asset bank have 62% interest earning asset amounting BDT 53,002 core. At the end of 2019 Loans and Advances of the Bank stood at BDT 46,583 crore raising from BDT 39,575 crore of 2018 in which the percentage of performing loan was 86%.





The deposits grew up to BDT 69,224 crore in 2019 from BDT 62,193 crore of 2018 showing a progress of BDT 7,031 crore or 11.31% growth. Total shareholders’ equity was BDT 4243 crore with a growth of 2.03%. the return on equity (ROE) was 2.53%. The Bank earned a large amount of operating profit BDT 900 crore with a growth of 8.15% over the preceding year. In 2019 the net interest income was BDT 634 crore which was highest among the State-owned Commercial Banks (SCBs).





Total operating income also rose 3.15% to BDT 2,561 crore from the previous year. ABL has been able to keep the first position unchanged in the in the year 2019 to earn foreign remittance among the State-owned Commercial Banks (SCBs). ABL foreign remittances increased by BDT 2,183 crore or 17.22% which highest among SCBs and the second highest among all banks in Bangladesh. In 2019 Total import was BDT 38,841 crore which was BDT 15,290 or 64.92% higher than the preceding year. Also export amount stood at BDT 10,873 with 31.31% growth rate compare to previous year export BDT 8,280 crore.





Though non-performing loan (NPL) was looming large throughout the year in the banking industry we are able to pull down the amount of NPL from BDT 6,993 crore to BDT 6,643 crore NPL stood at 14.26% of gross loan which was 17.67% in 2018. Classified loan decreased by 5.01% in 2019. Total recovery of classified loan was BDT 2,773 crore including cash recovery of BDT 411 crore and write-off loan recovery BDT 111 crore which was 144% higher than the previous year.





The bank has been able to maintain 10.02% as capital against the minimum requirement of 10% of total risk weighted assets as per requirement of Basel-III Accord. ABL has created a comprehensive vision for the development of small and medium industries in 2019 as the development partner of the government. Until December 31, 2019 a number of 29,837 loan amounting BDT 5,543 crore was distributed in the SME sector.





According to Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Bangladesh Bank in 2019, all the set targets were achieved successfully along with Adjusted Loan Growth and operating expense limit. ABM Ruhul Azad conveyed his contentment for such progress in many indicators as a SCB. He also praised the Management and the Board of Directors for their continuous and prudent support and effort for the betterment of the Bank in the coming days. He also pointed out some issues that the Bank may address and improve in the line with good governance, transparency, accountability and ethical values.





At the end of the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of the Bank and voiced his optimism to do much better in the coming days. He thanked all for their presence and making the AGM successful.

Leave Your Comments