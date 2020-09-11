Fire at Gulshan RMG factory extinguished









A fire that broke out at an RMG factory at the Gulshan Shopping Centre on early Friday was extinguished in the morning.





Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room, said the fire broke out on the 5th floor at Shamsher Garments Factory around 3:20am and spread rapidly.





Ten firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 6:30am.





However, the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.





The fire gutted knit goods worth Tk 15 lakh, said affected owner of the factory.

