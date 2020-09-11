Three shipyards fined for violating environment rules









The Department of Environment (DoE) fined three shipbreaking yards in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district Tk 90,000 for flouting conditions and polluting the environment.





A mobile court, led by the DoE, on Thursday fined Pacific Steel Enterprise Tk 30,000, HM Steel Industries Tk 40,000 and Janata Steel Shipbreaking Yard Tk 20,000 for violating the conditions of their environment clearance certificates, said a DoE handout, signed by Moazzem Hossain, director of its Chattogram region.





Legal action will be taken against the owner of the three shipbreaking yards if they fail to pay the fine, the handout said.





Earlier, the DoE fined four other shipbreaking yards Tk 45,000 for breaching rules.

