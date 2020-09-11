COVID-19 cases cross 11,100 in Rangpur division













The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has crossed the 11,100 mark in Rangpur division where the daily number of infections continues showing a declining trend in the past couple of weeks.





“The number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,102 with 60 more infections reported after testing 619 samples at Rangpur and Dhaka on Thursday, ” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.





Meanwhile, testing of collected samples remained suspended for the ninth consecutive day today at the COVID-19 laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur due to technical problems and ongoing repairing works there.





“The district-wise break up of the 11,102 patients stands at 2,617 in Rangpur, 542 in Panchagarh, 980 in Nilphamari, 791 in Lalmonirhat, 844 in Kurigram, 1,018 in Thakurgaon, 3,227 in Dinajpur and 1,083 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





Since the beginning, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 9,548 with the recovery of 79 more infected people in all eight districts of the division on Thursday.





“The average recovery rate among the total 10,931 infected patients stands at 86 percent in Rangpur division,” he said.





The 9,548 recovered patients include 2,195 of Rangpur, 496 of Panchagarh, 928 of Nilphamari, 645 of Lalmonirhat, 755 of Kurigram, 649 of Thakurgaon, 3,040 of Dinajpur and 840 of Gaibandha districts.





With three more deaths reported from Rangpur, Nilphamari and Kurigram on Thursday, the total number of fatalities rose to 200 in the division.





The district-wise break up of the 200 fatalities stands at 43 in Rangpur, 70 in Dinajpur, 20 each in Thakurgaon and Nilphamari, 14 each in Gaibandha and Kurigram, 10 in Panchagarh and nine in Lalmonirhat districts.





The average casualty rate among the total 11,102 infected patients currently stands at over 1.80 percent in the division.





Since the beginning, a total of 61,889 collected samples of Rangpur division till Thursday, and of them, 11,102 were found COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of about 17.94 percent.





“Currently, the recovery rate (86 percent) of COVID-19 patients is 4.79 times higher than the infection rate (17.94 percent in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





Talking to BSS today, Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Sultan Ahmed said 60 more people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 80 others released in the division during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





“Among the total 11,102 COVID-19 patients, 106 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 9,548 patients and 200 deaths while 1,248 remaining in home isolations,” he said.





Since the beginning, a total of 76,470 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 71,104 released and 5,366 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines.





Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the number of daily infections continues declining in recent weeks in the division.





He called upon everyone to properly abide by the health directives of the government, wear masks while remaining outside of homes and maintain physical distance to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infections.





