Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in parts of the country.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Barishal, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country today,” a met release said.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh as one of its associated troughs extends up to Northeast Bay, the release said.





Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North

Bay.





Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius at Maijdi Court and minimum temperature today 24.3 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 81 millimeters (mm) at Dimla.





The sun sets at 6.06 pm today and rises at 5.44 am tomorrow in the capital.









