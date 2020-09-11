Tigerair officially shuts down over pandemic pressure





Australian low-cost airline Tigerair announced its formal closure due to pressures it faced amid the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Xinhua news agency.





In an email to customers on Thursday evening, Tigerair confirmed the closure and advised those who still have valid air tickets to convert them to travel credits for flights operated by parent company, Virgin Australia.





"There is no denying these are tough times for everyone in the travel and tourism industry," the statement said.





"And sadly, after nearly 13 years of operation, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Tigerair Australia brand."





Tigerair started its first flight in Australia in 2007 and became profitable since early 2010 after offering low airfare on popular domestic routes. It became wholly owned by Virgin Australia in 2014.





Despite finding early success in its nearly 13-year operation, Tigerair and Virgin Australia have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and both entered voluntary administration in April 2020.





Virgin Australia has been bought by US firm Bain Capital in a deal expected to be finalised by the end of October. - Bernama

