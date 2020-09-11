Attack on UNO Wahida: Ghoraghat OC withdrawn





Amirul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, was withdrawn for negligence of duty on Friday, nine days after an attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali.





Superintendent of Dinajpur Police Anwar Hossain said OC Amirul was withdrawn as per the order of high officials on Friday.





He was attached to the district police lines.





Besides, police will produce Nabirul and Shantu — two accused in the case over attack, before the court after their seven-day remand ended today.





UNO Wahida and her father were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on September 3.





They were initially taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.





Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka. She is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.





Police arrested 10 suspects including the prime accused in a case filed over the attack.

