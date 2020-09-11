Five jailed for selling piranha at Kawran Bazar





A mobile court on Friday sentenced five fish traders to different jail terms for selling piranha, Australian catfish and using harmful colours in the fish at Kawran Bazar in the capital.





Executive Magistrate Sarowar Alam of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) led the mobile court in the morning.





Five fish traders were sentenced to one to three months’ imprisonment on charge of using artificial colour in fish and selling piranha in the name of Rupchanda and Australian catfish, Alam said.





The drive was conducted based on secret information that sellers were using artificial chemicals in fish to keep them fresh for a longer period of time, he added.

Leave Your Comments