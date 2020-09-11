Bangladesh’s Coronavirus cases surge to 334,762





Bangladesh reported 34 deaths and 1,792 news coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours until Friday morning.





The death tally now stands at 4,668 with a fatality rate of 1.39 percent while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 334,762.





In the last 24 hours, 14,747 samples were tested. The daily infection rate was recorded at 12.15 percent.





The recovery rate increased further to 70.5 percent as 2,474 patients recovered, taking total recoveries to 236,024.





In per one million population, 1,965.64 cases are being recorded and 1385.88 are recovering while 27.41 are dying, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Among the deceased, 3,638 are men and 1,030 women.





Of the 4,668 victims, 2,335 are aged above 60 years, 1,274 between 51 and 60 years, 610 between 41 and 50 years, 280 between 31 and 40 years, 109 between 21 and 30 years, 40 between 11 and 20 years and 20 others who died are aged below 10 years.





So far, 2,258 have died in Dhaka division, 989 in Chattoram, 312 in Rajshahi, 396 in Khulna, 180 in Barishal, 210 in Sylhet, 223 in Rangpur and 100 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 18,245 people are in isolation and 50,445 people are currently quarantined.





Global Situation





Global COVID-19 cases have exceeded 28 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The global case count reached 28,054,276, with a total of 908,017 deaths worldwide, CSSE data showed on Friday morning.





The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll with 6,395,904 cases and 191,753 deaths.





In terms of COVID-19 cases, India has become the second worst-hit country as it reported 4,465,863 cases while the death toll from the virus reached 72,062.





Besides, Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 129,522 on Friday while the country’s total caseload counted 4,238,446.

