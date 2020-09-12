A journey of a personal nature





It's really getting interesting in the United States, this business of the lengths to which Donald Trump will go to lie before the American people and feel no shame at all. With all the new revelations about his behaviour tumbling out of Bob Woodward's new book 'Rage' --- and let's not forget that Woodward was one of the two enterprising journalists, the other being Carl Bernstein, who brought down Richard Nixon in 1974 --- the one big question we have before us is: Will Trump feel any shame? The answer to that question is predictable: He will not. He has already begun to rail at Woodward, but there's his voice on the tapes. Woodward now has him on the ropes.





As a non-American whose interest in American presidential politics has been somewhat a part of life since my pre-teen days, I am appalled at the way the White House today houses a man who is uniquely unqualified to be President of the United States. There is, of course, something about Americans that often pushes them into making wrong electoral decisions. Hillary Clinton was perfectly prepared, given her political experience, to succeed Barack Obama. She even garnered nearly three million more popular votes than Trump and yet lost the election. One quite does not know of the extent to which Vladimir Putin's mischief in distant Moscow undercut Clinton. Thoughts of a stolen election are something you simply can't wave away. Add to that a disturbingly mysterious aspect of the US election system, the Electoral College. Only God knows why it's there. The voters choose you, but the Electoral College purloins your victory. And you can do nothing about it.





So Trump is a president who has never graduated to presidential gravitas. And there's the pity. I recall, even though I was a ten year-old at the time, the worries bubbling up in America with the rise of Barry Goldwater as the Republican challenger to Lyndon Johnson in 1964. My father and his friends spoke darkly of a nuclear war --- those were Cold War times at their most intense --- should Goldwater win. Thanks to Almighty God, he did not.







Johnson, or LBJ in common parlance, beat him by a landslide. It was a different kind of America back then, a country where idealism counted much more than racism. George Wallace and the Ku Klux Klan were there, but arrayed against them were the liberals, the civil rights activists, Martin Luther King Jr, the decent people. Wallace and his friends did not have a chance. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in July 1964. It was a huge step forward from Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.





I spent endless evenings during my high school years rummaging among the volumes in the US Information Service, later Quetta Divisional Library, in distant Baluchistan for books on the American presidency. I read tomes on all thirty seven Presidents --- up to Richard Nixon and the year was 1970 --- and considered myself rather satisfied at how much I had learned about American politics. You could call it an obsession, but there has always been something about Western politics that has been a fascinating journey for me.





In these days of mediocre and perfectly plebeian leadership nearly everywhere, I miss the likes of Harold Macmillan and Harold Wilson and Edward Heath in Britain. A France without Charles de Gaulle and Francois Mitterrand is a pretty dismal sight. Germany without Willy Brandt is disappointing, but mercifully we have had Angela Merkel as Chancellor for the last so many years. And if only Americans could wake up one fine morning to the truth that politics had returned to the old liberalism so powerfully symbolized by John Kennedy, Nelson Rockefeller and Hubert Humphrey, life would go through a process of renewal.





The danger for America today is that it has been commandeered by Trump and his raucous nationalist base. It is that America's Republicans are today an emasculated lot --- look at the way in which Mitch McConnell and his friends observe Trump doing all those unspeakable things and yet will not lift a finger to warn him to desist. Barry Goldwater, the Republican Senator from Arizona, may have lost the presidential election to LBJ in 1964. But ten years later, still in the Senate, he was man enough to lead a team of Republicans to the White House and give Nixon the bad news: the President did not have enough support in the Senate to survive impeachment and could do the decent thing by resigning. Nixon obliged. Trump has not resigned --- because McConnell is not Goldwater. Today's oleaginous Republicans are pushing politics in America to the edge of disaster. Nelson Rockefeller, William Scranton, George Romney, Henry Cabot Lodge, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan were a different breed. They knew where to draw the line.







American presidential history has for me been a lesson in the beautiful experiment that democracy has consistently been. Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, the two Roosevelts, Adlai Stevenson and so many others have been part of my political education in the old libraries and beyond. In November 1968, in school, I rooted for Nixon and hoped that he would beat Humphrey. He did, but the election apart, Humphrey was a good human being. So was Edward Kennedy, who might have been a good President. But when Kennedy chose to challenge Jimmy Carter for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 1980, he made it easier for Ronald Reagan to eject the man from Plains, Georgia, from office. It was a wrong move by Kennedy, but that doesn't in any way obscure the rich legacy he has left behind in terms of legislative accomplishments.





You tend to feel, though, that despite America's long-established political traditions there are yet the gaping holes which render the system vulnerable to machinations and chicanery. Al Gore was clearly on course to succeed Bill Clinton at the November 2000 election, despite all those hanging chads in Florida. But then the Supreme Court stepped in, declared George W. Bush the winner, and did not bother to answer the many questions left in the wake of that outrageous intervention. It's an interesting thought, this feeling that the two Bushes, father and son, left little in their presidential careers to be remembered by. The first one had Panama's Manuel Noriega bodily lifted and carried off to Florida as a criminal. The second one destroyed, in happy confederacy with the reckless Tony Blair, the stable and secular Iraq an otherwise authoritarian Saddam Hussein had meticulously built in his time.





American Presidents have had their weaknesses. Kennedy had his Bay of Pigs, Johnson his Vietnam, Nixon his Watergate, Carter his ayatollah nightmare, Reagan his Iran-Contra and Bill Clinton his Monica Lewinsky. Donald Trump does not have weaknesses. He has worse. He does not read books or the briefing papers placed before him or newspapers. He watches Fox News and remains busy on Twitter. Ethics does not matter to him. Sophistication has never been part of his life or thoughts. He is ignored by every living former President. No one invited him to John McCain's funeral. Or to John Lewis'.





If we are talking about a restoration of America, about a return to its institutions, Trump and Pence must lose to Biden and Harris by a landslide. If they do not, or refuse to leave office in the event of a close election which the Democrats win, America will slip further into the abyss. George Floyd and Jacob Blake are but a sign of what a second Trump term could portend for the country.





For now, we wait to read Woodward's 'Rage'. Complimentary copies should go to Mike Pence, William Barr, Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway.



The writer is Editor-in-Charge, The Asian Age.

