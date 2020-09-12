BUET VC, Pro-VC pays homage to Bangabandhu

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan of BUET paid homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday. -AA



The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) paid homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhamondi 32 no. in the capital on Friday.







In addition, the Vice-Chancellor and Pro. Vice-Chancellor of BUET paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing floral wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar and the Martyred Intellectuals Mausoleum at Mirpur in the capital.It is noted that Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder joined office on June 25 while Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan joined office on September 1.





