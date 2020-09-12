BCS Computer City onsets 21yr journey

President of BCS Computer City A L Mozher Imam Chowdhury (Pinu) alongwith sponsor market committee and shop owners cutting a ribbon with to inaugurate a three-day festival on the occasion of entering its 21st year. -AA



A three-day festival is starting from Thursday (September 10, 2020) at BCS Computer City on the occasion of entering its 21st year. There are various discounts and gifts for the buyers in this three day event. Launched on September 11, 1999, BCS Computer City is located at the IDB building in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the heart of Dhaka.







The IDB building, which has an eye-catching architectural style, has all the modern facilities and a combination of ICT products. And this is why buyers come here every day to buy ICT or technology products. The four-storey building, which covers an area of about 100,000 square feet, has more than 156 technology product centers selling various computer hardware, accessories and IT products. It is said to be the hub of IT industry in Bangladesh.







There are various information technology products available here: personal computers, laptops, tablets, software, cameras, scanners, printers, etc. BCS Computer City organizes various information technology related events including computer fairs throughout the year.







According to the organizers, on the occasion of BCS Computer City entering its 21st year, we are going to organize a three-day festival on September 10-12 on behalf of the Market Committee. Today, September 10th, 2020, we will start organizing our festival by cutting the ribbon with our sponsor market committee and shop owners.







On this occasion we will distribute sweets among all the shops and customers as well as we will distribute various gift items including masks for each buyer. During this three-day event, there are various discounts and gifts for all buyers from our sponsors. In addition to the festival, there will be an online drawing competition for children, prizes and a commemorative event about our market, from where there will be gift items for the best three.







Gifts will be provided by sponsors Asus, D-link, HP and MSI. In this regard, the convener of the committee and the current president of BCS Computer City A.L Mozher Imam Chowdhury (Pinu) said, I would like to play a role in the implementation of Digital Bangladesh announced by the Honorable Prime Minister and build a developed Bangladesh in 2021.





We hope that the computer market will once again resonate with people from all over the country in our traditional and modern BCS Computer City. We are organizing this in compliance with the overall hygiene rules of Corona.

