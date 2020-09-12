Kangana promises to make film on Kashmir



Recently, Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office was partially demolished by the BMC after claims of illegal construction. The actress is furious about the whole incident. She took to Twitter to condemn the acts, even claiming it was the death of democracy.







And that's not all; she went as far as to compare Mumbai to Pakistan. In a clip, Kangana said, "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge?" She added, "Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."





However, she believes this act has now helped her feel what Kashmiri pundits felt and she promised the country she'd make a film on Kashmir. Kangana Ranaut has several altercations with the Mumbai ruling government, Shiv Sena. She even compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the ruling government to the Taliban.

Leave Your Comments