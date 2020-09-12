Jolie donates massive sum to Yemeni children



A lemonade stand set up by two six-year-old best friends has now raised thousands of dollars for the Yemeni people. Much of the donation came from an unexpected source- Angelina Jolie.





The two best friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq wanted to raise money amidst the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country. Little did they know, they'd get a massive donation from Angelina Jolie? Angelina read about the movement from BBC news website and she didn't wait long enough to send them a note along with a gracious donation.





She wrote, "Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I'm sorry I'm not able to buy lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand."





The boys didn't recognize who Angelina Jolie was. However, their parents were excited to have heard from her. The boys later invited Angelina through a video clip to have a taste of their lemonade, whenever she's in London.







