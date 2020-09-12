'Walking Dead' to officially end with season 11

Popular AMC series 'The Walking Dead' will officially end after the upcoming season 11. Season 11 which was supposed to be air this year was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now the series will be shown over two years and will consist of 24 episodes in total beginning in late 2021, reported by Variety.







It was previously announced six additional episodes that will be considered part of Season 10 will be shot and aired in early 2021, meaning 30 additional episodes of 'The Walking Dead' remain to be filmed and aired through late 2022.







The episode originally intended to be the Season 10 finale is set to air on Oct. 4 after being delayed in April, also due to the pandemic. AMC has ordered an untitled spinoff starring 'Walking Dead' characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. Fan favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride continue on in those roles.







