Morshedul Islam's films streaming



The curtain lifted on the virtual film festival titled FFSI Online Film Festival, organised by Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). The 14th session was inaugurated for all from September 7 which will continue till September 14.





This session will feature screenings of noted Bangladeshi filmmaker Morshedul Islam's seven feature-length films. The 14th session of FFSI Online Film Festival will screen seven films in free of charge.





Moreover, a Marathi short film titled 'Gharta', directed by Himanshu Singh, will be screened along with two documentaries titled The Flowers and The Gemstones and Ima Sabitri, respectively directed by Sriram Raja and Bobo Khuraijam.







