Anne Hathaway to star in a pandemic movie



Oscar winning actress Anne Hathaway is in final negotiations to star in Doug Liman's 'Lockdown,' a heist movie and romantic comedy taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic.According to reports by Variety, "Eastern Promises" screenwriter Steven Knight has been tapped to write the script. The film will be produced by P.J. Van Sandwijk and Alison Winter. "





Lockdown" will be fully financed by Stuart Ford's AGC Studios. The budget for the heist/romantic comedy film is reportedly under $10 million. CAA Media Finance arranged financing for the project and is co-repping the worldwide rights with AGC.Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps and the film is eyeing to start production by the end of September.





Van Sandwijk is also producing Liman's untitled Space movie with Tom Cruise which Universal is currently in talks to acquire. The project would make history and be would first narrative feature of its kind to be shot in space.





Hathaway won an Oscar for supporting actress for 2012's 'Les Miserables.' Her recent credits include 'Ocean's 8,' 'Serenity,' 'Dark Waters' and 'The Hustle.' She starred in Netflix's political thriller 'The Last Thing He Wanted' from Dee Rees and will be seen in Robert Zemeckis' 'The Witches' remake for Warner Bros.,which is set to be released in 2021.









---Agencies

