Pritom's new song 'Bhenge Porona Ebhabe'



Popular music director, singer of the present time, Pritom Hasan's songs are little different. His songs mean something different to the audience. He regularly releases new songs to the love and whim of the listeners. In that series, the video of Pritom Hasan's new song has been released this time.







The name of the song is 'Bhenge Porona Ebhabe'. Apart from giving voice to the song with Rakib Hasan Rahul's words, Pritom Hasan himself has composed the melody and music. The story is about SHourov, a younger brother of Pritom Hasan and his sister Shifa. After hearing the story, the scene came to Pritom's eyes. From there the melody and words are arranged.







The new song 'Bhenge Porona Ebhabe' was made in that way. The music video for the song was made by AK Porag and Bhaskar Johnny. Adit Rahman helped to arrange the story. The music video for the song was released last night on the YouTube channel of Gaanchill Music. Regarding this, Pritom Hasan said, "I want the listeners to listen to the song. I have been getting special love from the listeners since the song was released."



