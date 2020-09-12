Website of 'New York Bangla Boi Mela 2020' launched



The 29th 10-day book fair titled 'New York Bangla Boi Mela 2020' will commence on September 18. The website of the upcoming event was launched on Monday by state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid, a press release said.







Muktodhara Foundation has been organizing the book fair for the last 29 years. This year's event will be arranged marking the birth centenary of country's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The book fair will be held online due to the COVID-19 crisis. The event will feature novels, collection of poems and other books written by both Bangladeshi and Indian writers. Besides, it will feature cultural shows and seminars. KM Khalid will be present at the inaugural ceremony of the book fair, which will be held online.





Eminent writer Selina Hossain, festival convener Nazrul Islam, founder and the CEO of Muktodhara Foundation Bishawjit Saha and others are scheduled to participate in the opening ceremony. Writer and journalist Hassan Ferdous will deliver the welcome speech at the inaugural program. The book fair will end on September 27. Anyone can visit the event by browsing nyboimela.org.

Leave Your Comments