BCB's security department chief Hussain Imam no more



The Bangladesh Cricket Board security department's chief retired Major Hussain Imam has died of cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 61. Hussain Imam was undergoing treatment at CMH hospital in the city. He breathed his last on Friday afternoon.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed grief over his death.





In a press release on Friday, the BCB mourned Hussain Imam's death. BCB prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. Rabeed Imam, BCB's media manager, said: "Hussain Imam was undergoing treatment at CMH hospital and he breathed his last on Friday afternoon."





Leave Your Comments