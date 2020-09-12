PM to open BD Chancery in Ankara virtually on Sept 14



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the newly built Bangladesh chancery complex in Turkish capital Ankara on September 14.Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to remain present at the complex during virtual inauguration, a foreign ministry press release said on Friday, reports BSS.





The main features of the complex include Chancery Building, Embassy Residence, 229 seat hi-tech auditorium named 'Victory 1971', automated mechanical and electrical systems, masjid, gymnasium, display centre for Bangladeshi items, library with reference books on Bangabandhu, War of Independence and socio-economic development of Bangladesh. As reflection of Bangladesh's history of independence, Bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar were also installed at the Complex.





Moreover, 36 sqm mural works titled 'Invincible Bangladesh' as well as terracotta works on the rural life of Bangladesh was also placed at the complex.The construction of the complex has been successfully completed on September 3 last.





