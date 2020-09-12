'Procuring rice using apps a unique initiative'



Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said it is a unique initiative to procure rice from the farmers by using digital apps during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





He was addressing a virtual meeting of the closing ceremony of 100 percent rice collection activities by the Khulna district administration through 'Digital Rice Procure Apps' held at the deputy commissioner's conference room in the city on Friday.





Stressing on the need for 'Rice Procurement Digital Apps', the minister said it will play a vital role when the government collects rice directly from the farmers at a fair price by maintaining health guidelines and social distance during the COVID-19 outbreak.





Terming the government faces different activities using cybernetic systems during the ongoing pandemic, the minister said, Bangladesh now turned into a digital country as dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







