BD authorities worried about death rate rise



The rate of deaths due to coronavirus in Bangladesh is increasing compared to the rate of diagnosis. The authorities concerned are worried about the matter, reports BBC.





Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is saying that some elderly patients affected with different complications come to hospitals with coronavirus at the eleventh hour which is one of the reasons behind the increase in death rate because of coronavirus.





According to DGHS, 34 people have died of Covid 19 during last 24 hours out of whom 32 are aged over 50 years old. So far 4668 people in Bangladesh have died of coronavirus. Out of them over 3500 are aged over 50 years old. Death rate is currently 1.39%.





DGHS has informed that most of the death victims of coronavirus are over 60 years old. Some aged patients have high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes and so on. These patients have very slim chances to survive if they get infected with coronavirus. These patients also come to hospitals much later when it is difficult to cure them.





Public health expert Dr Mahfuza Rifat said that fear about coronavirus has decreased among people as lifestyle has become normal. For this reason most people undergo medical treatment at home until the last moment.Dr Mahfuza Akter added that people don't have much confidence either on the healthcare service. That's why most people do not go to hospitals at the beginning of getting infected with coronavirus, she further said.





