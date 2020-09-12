Govt trying to make part of national culture: BNP



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the presentgovernment is trying to make enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings part of 'national culture'.He came up with the allegation in a statement issued on Friday protesting the jailing of 30 leaders and activists of Chattogram city unit BNP and its associate bodies.





Mirza Fakhru said, "The Awami government, which usurped power, has now reached the extreme level of fascism. It's taken all possible initiatives to make enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, kidnapping, extortion and grabbing part of national culture."







BNP leaders and activists are put behind bars in 'false cases' to hide its failure to check the growing prices of essential commodities and public sufferings for lack of gas, electricity and pure water, he further said.





"This is a continuation of the ongoing repressive policy of the anti-people government. But people are now united to put an end to all misdeeds and misrule. If power is not handed over to people, the powerhouse of the illegitimate regime will fall apart anytime," he observed.





The BNP leader said denying BNP leaders and activists bails by court in 'false' and 'motivated' cases has now become an order of the day of the government. "To make such a program a success, the government has already snatched people's voting and democratic rights."





He alleged that the BNP leaders and activists are being imprisoned without any reason in 'false' cases to eliminate BNP. "Chattogram city BNP leaders and activists have been sent to jail in a fake and fabricated case as part of the ongoing misdeeds of the present government."Fakhrul demanded the release of the jailed BNP leaders and activists immediately and withdrawal of the case filed against them.





