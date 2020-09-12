'90pc work of Padma Bridge completed'



Approximately 90 percent work of main part of the Padma Bridge has been completed along with 81 percent overall progress in the project, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.He came up with the information while addressing an online meeting regarding the progress of the Padma Bridge project from his official residence in the city on Friday.





So far, 31 spans among the 41 have been installed and currently 4,650 meters of the bridge is visible, he said. Already 84 percent work of the River management has been completed.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the expressway after the construction work is finish, he said.





Talking about registration of new political parties the minister said it is a concern of Election Commission (EC)."It (EC) is a constitutional institute. The government will help the EC organise free, fair and participatory election as its constitutional duty," he said.





"And the government cannot form or cancel the Election Commission. The President will take necessary steps in this regard at proper time," he said.Road, Transport and Bridges Secretary Md Belayet Hossain and project director Md Shafikul Islam were also present at the virtual meeting among others.





