'Border killing to dominate BGB-BSF talks'



The issue of killings on the border is likely to dominate largely the talks between Bangladeshi and Indian border guards as chiefs of the two paramilitary forces set for a six-day meeting from September 13 in Dhaka, officials said.





"Border killing is an important issue for us," a Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) official told BSS, adding that until August this year, 33 Bangladeshis were killed along Bangladesh-India frontiers.





Talking to BSS, BGB's operations director Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman said Bangladesh always laid high importance to violence on the borders as after any incident of killing on borders "we start talks at all levels".





He said protests are lodged at flag meetings with Boarder Security Force (BSF) at the camp level on the frontiers, while the issue is raised up to the foreign ministry for diplomatic initiatives to stop the phenomenon.





According to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 15 people were killed along the Bangladesh-India border in 2018, the number rose to 43 last year. In the first seven months of this year, 29 people were killed.





BGB director general Major General M Shafeenul Islam and his newly appointed counterpart in Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana will lead the talks on two sides at BGB's Pilkhana headquarters in Dhaka.





The BGB operations director said cross boarder smuggling particularly drug smuggling, construction of different structures like barbed wire fencing and other installations were others issues to be discussed in the meeting.





He, however, described the meeting to be a routine one when the two sides would discuss as well ways to improve relations between the two border forces, alongside others issues of mutual interest.







