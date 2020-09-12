IMF 2020 annual meetings Youth Fellowship Contest announced





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is inviting youth aged 20-32 from across the world to enter the IMF Annual Meetings Youth Fellowship Contest.





This is open to bloggers/vloggers, journalists, communications experts, young professionals and students.





The 2020 IMF Youth Fellowship Contest provides an opportunity for young participants to become part of the global efforts to build forward better and join the IMF at the forefront of the response to the crisis.





Participants will have a firsthand experience of the IMF virtual Annual Meetings. They will participate in virtual training led by IMF experts and media professionals from Politico and others to boost their skills as multimedia storytellers in the current economic environment focusing on building a better future for youth.





At the end of the training, participants will submit a final piece (blog/article or video) and 4 winners will be chosen to participate in an IMF youth panel discussion and have their work featured on IMF channels.

