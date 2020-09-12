Covid-19: Indonesia deaths surpass 8,500





Indonesia recorded 88 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, raising its death toll from the coronavirus to 8,544.





In the same 24-hour period, the republic saw 3,737 new Covid-19 cases, bringing its tally of infections to 210,940.





Jakarta province has recorded the most number of cases at 51,635, an increase of 964 in the last 24 hours.





Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan announced on Wednesday the reimposition of the Big-Scale Social Restriction (PSBB), beginning Sept 14, which will see the cancellation of all socio-economic activities allowed during the transitional phase of the PSBB.





Jakarta enforced the PSBB on March 31, before allowing several socio-economic activities to resume under the PSBB's transitional phase on June 5.





According to data issued by Jakarta authorities, 67 hospitals in the capital are now at over 70 per cent of usage level of equipment, beds and medical facilities; and will reach maximum capacity on Sept 17 if the trend of an average of almost 1,000 daily new cases continues.





Jawa Timur province has recorded the most deaths in Indonesia at 2,717, with 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours.





Meanwhile, the Indonesian Medical Association said 109 doctors in Indonesia have died of Covid-19. - Bernama





