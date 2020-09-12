Coronavirus cases stand at 11,853 in Sylhet





Coronavirus caseload has reached 11,853 in Sylhet division with detection of 106 new cases on Friday.





Among the new cases, 26 people were detected with coronavirus at the PCR-lab of Osmani Medical College and 80 others at the PCR-lab of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.





Doctor Himangsu Lal Roy, deputy director of Osmani Medical College Hospital, said that among the new 26 cases, there are 19 patients from Sylhet, four from Sunamganj district, two from Habiganj district and one from Moulvibazar.





Besides, 31 cases are from Sunamganj, 11 cases from Habiganj, 16 cases from Moulvibazar and 22 cases from Sylhet tested positive in tests in SUST PCR-lab, said G M Nurunnabi Azad Jewel, professor of Genetic Engineering and Bio-Technology Department.





In the division, so far 203 people have died from coronavirus.

