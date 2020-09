Md Mahbubur Rahman has joined Khatihata Highway Police Station in Brahmanbaria as the new officer-in-charge (OC) on Thursday.

Before being transferred to Khatihata Highway Police Station, he was performing as a court inspector under Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

Hailing from Sadar upazila of Sherpur district, Mahbubur Rahman sought cooperation from all to discharge his duties.

Leave Your Comments