Light to moderate rain likely: Met office





Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” said a Met office release here this morning.





Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay and day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the release added.





Country’s highest temperature on Friday was recorded 35.5 degree Celsius at Khulna and the lowest 24.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Tangail today.





The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 55mm at Tangail.





The sun sets at 6.05 pm today and rises at 5.44 am on Sunday in the capital.

