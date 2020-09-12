Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine daily





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons, reports Indian media.





The actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film "BellBottom" with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.





When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said: "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."





Akshay Kumar is unquestionably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He follows a strict diet and workout routine and has always been vocal about the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle habit. Recently, the Bollywood star in an Instagram live session with wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls shared a little secret of his fit physique by revealing that he drinks cow urine every day, reports Times of India.





Soon after Akshay Kumar made the revelation, hundreds of his fans were Googling to see if cow urine actually had medicinal properties.





For long, there has been a debate on whether cow urine can actually magically cure a number of diseases, like cancer or even coronavirus. In fact, several Indian politicians have recommended drinking cow urine if they want to ward of the novel coronavirus.





In July 2020, West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Dilip Ghosh, said that cow urine can cure coronavirus.





"If I talk about cows, people fall sick. I tell them a donkey will not understand the worth of cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here cows are God, we worship. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don't worry," said Dilip Ghosh.





Back in April this year when the coronavirus pandemic was in its initial phases, fake news and WhatsApp forwards also suggested something similar - that cow urine can strengthen immunity and fend off the virus.





But a group of scientists on a warpath to fight the fake news infodemic, debunked all such claims.





Not just coronavirus. There have also been claims that cow urine, or gaumutra, can cure cancer. Well, to put it clearly and simply, it does not.

