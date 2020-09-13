Diner Sheshe

Published:  12:57 AM, 13 September 2020

"Yuvraj and I met at Delhi airport- he came up to me and asked, 'Are you going to Bangalore?' We both were travelling to the same destination; we hit it off and connected on social media.

He told me about his family and work; he was so honest. So, when he asked me out, I happily agreed and we began dating!Things were going great until one night, I fell sick. I was puking and had a stomach ache.

I started shivering when Yuvraj said, 'We should take a pregnancy test.' That possibility had never crossed my mind because we always took the necessary precautions. In fact, when the first test showed positive, I thought that it was a big joke. But two more tests later, I knew; I was pregnant at 20.

A million thoughts ran through my mind- 'What will my parents say?', 'How did this happen?' Yuvraj sat me down and calmly asked, 'What do you want to do next?' I was terribly nervous; how could I take such a big responsibility in the second year of college? I couldn't stop thinking about my aspirations- I wanted to pursue my Masters and then try for civil services.

It was unimaginably painful but I knew I couldn't have this baby. Yuvraj somehow gathered the money needed for my operation and the same night, I underwent surgery. The next morning, when I woke up, Yuvraj was by my side.

A lot had happened in just two days that I didn't even have the time to process it completely. For months, I'd think about it and cry. A week ago, I gathered the courage to tell my mother about it. After listening to all of it, she was silent for a while. Then, she hugged me tight and said, 'How could you think that I wouldn't support you?' Looking at my surgery scars, she looked at me as if to say, 'I am so proud of you.'

