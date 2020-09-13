Worldwide waffling





Geelong's run of six straight wins comes to an end but this result likely says more about Richmond, who were quite dominant in virtually sewing up a top-four finish.The Tigers played the match on their terms and were a potent attacking threat from start to finish; had they kicked straight their victory margin of 26 points would have been far greater. Geelong, the AFL's highest-scoring team this season, were held to just one goal in the first three quarters.











If anyone were going to save this cursed year, we'd put our money on Bruce Springsteen. As if he were waiting for the time when we needed him the most, here's the Boss, coming down Thunder Road with a new album in hand. Springsteen announced today that Letter to You, his 20th studio album and follow-up to 2019's?Western Stars, will drop on October 23.







He recorded the album with the E Street Band over five days, according to a statement, and it was the first time they cut totally live studio takes without overdubs. "I love the emotional nature of Letter to You," he said, according to Pitchfork.











Is the UK's "first major trade deal as an independent trading nation", as the Department for International Trade described the deal with Japan announced on Friday morning, a cause for celebration?Is it a vindication of the economic merits of Brexit and a symbol of the clout of "global Britain"? The short answer is no.







The full details have not yet been released but it's already clear the agreement largely replicates the contents of the tariff-reducing deal that the European Union concluded with Japan in 2018.











Arsenal have reluctantly decided to sell Emiliano Martinez and will now continue talks with Aston Villa, who are expected to make an improvement on their £15m offer for the goalkeeper.





Despite a series of discussions between Martinez and head coach Mikel Arteta, the Argentine has been given no clear assurances over being the club's long-term No 1, with Bernd Leno in line to start Arsenal's season-opening fixture against Fulham on Saturday.





The Independent understands that Martinez has already agreed personal terms with Villa on a four-year contract, worth in the region of £60,000 per week.Dean Smith's side are Martinez's first choice as he wants to remain in the Premier League, despite firm interest from Villarreal in Spain.









