Khalistan movement Pakistan's geopolitical project Canadian think-tank admits



A major Canadian think-tank for the first time had admitted in a report that Khalistan movement is a geopolitical project nurtured by Pakistan which threatens the national security of Canadians as well as Indians.







Veteran journalist Terry Milewski's report released by Macdonald-Laurier Institute titled "Khalistan: A project of Pakistan" probes the Khalistan movement and discovers its reality as a geopolitical project nurtured by Pakistan, threatening the national security of Canadians and Indians "This week, reports from India continue to demonstrate the threat that Pakistan-sponsored Khalistani terrorism poses", the report said. "





It might seem surprising that 35 years after Khalistani extremists bombed Air India Flight 182, the deadliest attack on aviation before 9/11 that a new generation of violent extremists has now emerged in Canada and India", wrote Terry Milewski.





Given Pakistan's continued campaign of agitation, "It's clear who's really driving the Khalistan bus: Pakistan," writes Milewski. In truth, "the Khalistan movement has been going nowhere in the Sikhs' home state."







Milewski further said, "With a looming "referendum" scheduled for November 2020 by proponents of an independent Khalistan, there has been skepticism from Sikh communities around the world. For its part, the Canadian government has stated it will not recognize it".





The report cautioned that the referendum provides oxygen that fuels extremist ideologies, radicalizes young Canadians, wreaks havoc on reconciliation, and usurps legislatures. In the foreword to this report, Ujjal Dossanjh, former British Columbia Premier and former federal Liberal Cabinet Minister, and Shuvaloy Majumdar, MLI Program Director and Munk Senior Fellow for Foreign Policy, argue. "





The Milewski report should be essential reading for any who wish to understand Pakistan's influence in guiding the Khalistan proposition, its perversion of the Sikh faith, and its ongoing campaign of extremism and terrorism in two of the world's important democracies."







"The proposition of an independent Khalistan, in truth, is a backward idea from a backward time. It is a proposal without economic or democratic logic, unloved by the very Punjabis whose lives it would most directly affect. It is a fantasy rooted in religious bigotry and chauvinism, kept alive in Canada by thugs and political hustlers unbothered by the innocent lives that have been lost in its name," Dossanjh and Majumdar said in their foreword.







"It is a proposal hostile to Canada's interest in seeing a united and prosperous India, and in that sense, threatens not just one country, but two. In the service of this cause, extremists animated by Pakistan seek to distort history and betray the vast majority of Sikhs who live in peace and freedom," they added. "





No matter how low the support for Khalistan sinks in India-and it has sunk very low indeed-the cause still survives in Pakistan, where jihadist groups have made common cause with Sikh separatists against their shared enemy, India," the report said, adding, "An example is the leading Khalistani figure in Pakistan, Gopal Singh Chawla, who makes no bones about his friendly alliance with the Pakistani jihadist Hafiz Saeed, leader of the feared Lashkar-e-Taiba".





The report also questioned the maps of the proposed Khalistan, noting that they don't depict even "one inch of traditional Sikh lands in Pakistan-not to Lahore, where Maharaja Ranjit Singh ruled over a Sikh empire two hundred years ago, or even to Nankana Sahib, sacred birthplace of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru".







"It appears, then, that Pakistan wants the Sikhs to be free, but not in Pakistan. The separatists, in turn, clearly know where their patron sets the limits. Even drawing a map which presumes upon Pakistan's generosity is a step too far-one that could sever the lifeline which has sustained the dream of Khalistan for so long," it said.









---Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, Economic Times

