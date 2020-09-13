RAKUB to help agricultural sectors

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Chairman Raisul Alam Mondal addressing the RAKUB's 519th board meeting in a virtual way on Thursday. -BSS



Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) will play due role to recoup the existing losses being caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and flood in the country's northwest region.





The specialized commercial bank is expected to provide loans to the potential and other worst affected agricultural sectors so that the borrowers can get back to their normal life after the best uses of their borrowed money.The board of directors of the bank made these observations while taking part in the discussion of RAKUB's 519th board meeting virtually on Thursday with Chairman Raisul Alam Mondal in the chair, reports BSS.





Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors. Directors Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Muhammad Ali, Tofazuddin Ahmed and Sudhendra Nath Roy and RAKUB Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan addressed the meeting.







Managing Director Sajedur Rahman Khan said RAKUB is working for bringing all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region's agro-based economy more vibrant amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation. He told the meeting that the bank has disbursed Taka 47.78 crore loans among 5,421 farmers through different branches in the two divisions from the Prime Minister's stimulus package fund for agriculture till June last.





He said the government has allocated funds worth Taka 319 crore from the stimulus package. Besides, RAKUB has set a target of disbursing agricultural loans worth Taka 2,850 crore in the country's northwest (NW) region during the current 2020-2021 fiscal year to facilitate increasing crop production and enhance rural economy.





The meeting noted that the bank's administrative and operational activities must be more transparent and accountable for boosting agricultural production.Terming the farmers as the vital force to boost up the agricultural productions, they expressed their commitment to protect the farmers' interests as a whole. The meeting reviewed the overall activities of the bank and took some important decisions relating to its operational and administrative matters.

