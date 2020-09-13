Deepika to start shoot for Shakun Batra's film



Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to return to her shooting sets. Slowly and steadily Bollywood is adapting to the new normal. Many actors have already begun shooting for their films, but the latest is this list is Deepika. Recently it was confirmed that the actress will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled project. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress will be seen along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in this untitled project.





The details of her character are kept under wraps but we hear that the actress will be travelling to Goa from Mumbai on 11th September. According to our source, "Deepika will head to Goa on 11th September after completing her brand commitments here in Mumbai. The team will prepare together and then start shoot in a couple of days."





