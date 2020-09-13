'Dune' trailer new wine in new bottle



Warner Bros unveiled the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's much-awaited adaptation of Dune based on the celebrated 1965 science-fiction novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. A French Canadian filmmaker, Villeneuve is known for films like 'Sicario', 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049'.





The film boasts of a star-studded cast with Timothée Chalamet leading the pack. Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem make up the supporting cast. The setting is a distant future in which humanity has colonized the universe, and there are still noble houses that possess planets as their fiefs.







Our hero, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) is the scion of a family that is given stewardship by the ruler of the known universe, Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. While the planet is the only source of an invaluable substance called melange, most of it is desert. Thus, it is both a gift and a curse.





