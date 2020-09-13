Zahid Hasan making drama series for BTV 'Hulusthul TV'



Zahid Hasan is more popular as an actor. But sometimes he directs plays too. Under his direction, a long drama series called 'Hulusthul TV' is waiting to be aired. Before it is aired, he started directing a long series of dramas in his own production on Bangladesh Television.







Zakir Hossain Ujjwal has composed the drama called 'Pichhutan'. Zahid Hasan said that the shooting will start from October 1. In this context, he said, "My acting career started through BTV dramas. This channel has innumerable work memories. However, after the launch of satellite TV channels, I am working less in BTV. Although I act occasionally, I am directing drama for the first time for this channel.







The matter is of great honor to me. I am trying to get the job done well and as planned because it's a long series drama. The expectations of the audience will be higher." Zahid Hasan will also play a central character in the drama. It's basically a family story.







Dilara Zaman, Ali Raj, Tarin, Tanvin Sweety, Dr. Ejaz and others will play other characters in the play. On the other hand, although he returned to acting after the Eid-ul-Adha, he has acted in a few dramas. The popular actor is giving less time for acting mainly to prepare for directing the drama.

