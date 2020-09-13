Farzana Chhoby as



The story is quite old. It is the life of countless mad people who are centered on banyan trees, markets or rural areas. Most of them die seeking refuge without the identity of home, family, society or husband. Many of them lose respect in exchange for a loaf of bread or give birth to fatherless children.





The special drama 'Ekti Shishu Ebong Agonito Pita' is based on the story of such a cruel reality. It is co-directed by Alamgir Sagar and Atiqur Rahman Apu with a screenplay by Suhashish Sinha. This week it was shot around an ancient banyan tree in Ati village of Manikganj.





Farzana Chhoby has played the role of Shefali Pagli in it. Opposite her are village member Torap Ali and numerous men who have misused Shefali Pagli with various temptations or taking advantage of her helplessness. However, that is the not the main part of the story.





Farzana Chhoby said, "I basically learned to see life through the characters I played. I have tried to discover myself in the midst of countless unseen lives with character changes. For the last three days, I have been living the life of Shefali Pagli in the century old banyan tree of a rural village. The baby I gave birth to under that tree is still haunting me."





Needless to say, one of the two main characters in the drama is Shefali Pagli, the other is her newborn child.Fazlur Rahman Babu, Suhashish Sinha, Chandni, child artist Ayat and many others have acted in the film with Farzana in the role of Shefali Pagli in three scenes.







Meanwhile, Fazlur Rahman Babu played the role of Torap Ali, the main villain of the drama. He said, "There is a void in life stories and characters now. The storyline of the drama and the analysis of each character really deserve praise." The directors said that a private TV channel will take the initiative to broadcast the drama soon after the editing is done.

