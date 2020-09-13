Faria to settle in Australia



Nusrat Faria started her career as an RJ of a radio. Now she is a popular heroine of Dhaka cinema. Besides Dhaka cinema, she is also working in Kolkata cinemas. The heroine got engaged in March after a long seven-year love affair. She will be getting married to Ronnie Riyadh Rashid at the end of next December.







This time the new news came that Faria will be staying in Australia after her marriage. "We will get married by the end of December, hopefully the situation will get better by then," Faria told the Times of India. She added, "We plan to stay in Australia after that."





In that interview, Nusrat Faria also said that her would be husband had given her a blue diamond ring as a gift on her birthday. Besides, she will soon leave the country by road for India to take part in the shooting of Raja Chanda's movie 'Bhoy'. When Nusrat Faria was called about the matter, she did not receive the call.





The actress and Siam Ahmed have recently become the goodwill ambassadors of a mobile phone company. Faria has also been a model with Siam Ahmed in a commercial. The commercial has already started airing online. The duo is also starring in Dipankar Dipan's movie 'Operation Sundarban'. The actress will also act in a few films in Bangladesh and Kolkata.

